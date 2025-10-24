KCR calls Jubilee Hills by-poll a chance to reject Congress policies

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo and former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) has described the upcoming Jubilee Hills by election as an opportunity for people to reject the Congress government’s policies and bring back Telangana’s progress.

Addressing party leaders and workers during a three-hour election strategy meeting, KCR expressed full confidence in the victory of BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha Gopinath. He said that a BRS win in the bypoll would not just be a victory for one constituency but the beginning of Telangana’s political resurgence.

KCR directed party leaders, including KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao, to launch an intensive, door-to-door campaign in Jubilee Hills. The campaign will focus on exposing what he called the “destructive and deceitful rule” of the Congress government and reminding people of the welfare programmes implemented during BRS’s decade-long rule.

He urged workers to highlight schemes such as KCR Kits, Sheep and Fish Distribution, Mission Bhagiratha, Basti Dawakhanas, and Shadi Mubarak, which benefited lakhs of people.

KCR alleged that the Congress party has insulted Hyderabad’s educated voters by fielding a candidate from a “rowdy-sheeter’s family.” He appealed to voters not to allow such elements to represent them. He also criticised the government for demolishing poor people’s homes under the pretext of the HYDRAA project, calling it an anti-people move.

The former Chief Minister said the progress achieved during the BRS government had made Telangana the fastest-growing state in India, but the Congress rule has now reversed those gains.

KCR called on party cadres to work unitedly, saying, “This by-election is not just about Jubilee Hills – it’s about Telangana’s future.”