Jubilee Hills bypoll: KCR accuses Congress of betraying people, calls BJP irrelevant

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) has expressed confidence that his party will secure a decisive victory in the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election.

Chairing a preparatory meeting at his Erravalli residence, he directed party leaders and cadre to intensify door-to-door campaigning and expose the Congress government’s “false promises and failures.”

Congress betrayed people of Telangana: KCR

Addressing senior leaders, including party candidate Maganti Sunitha, working president KT Rama Rao (KTR), and several former ministers, KCR alleged that the Congress government had betrayed people within two years of assuming power.

He said frustration over unfulfilled assurances and poor governance was widespread, from villages to Hyderabad city.

“The public has realised they were deceived. The Jubilee Hills by-election has come at the right time for people to express their anger,” KCR remarked.

He accused the Congress government of ruining the state’s economy and collapsing the real estate sector through mismanagement and destructive policies such as the HYDRAA housing demolitions.

“Under BRS rule, Telangana led the nation in growth and welfare. Now, revenues are shrinking and people are suffering,” he said.

KCR urged BRS workers to assure affected families of party support and ensure every vote is cast.

KCR slams Congress’ campaigners, calls BJP irrelevant

He criticised Congress campaigners as “rowdy elements” and warned that a Congress win in Jubilee Hills would threaten peace.

Claiming that the BJP was “irrelevant” in the constituency, KCR declared that the people had already decided in favour of the BRS candidate.