Air India group to operate 30 flights to West Asia on March 23

New Delhi: Air India and Air India Express will operate a total of 30 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from West Asia on March 23, even as services on several routes remain limited, according to an official statement issued by the airline.

Both carriers will continue their scheduled operations to Jeddah, with a total of 10 flights between India and the Saudi Arabian city. Air India will operate one return service each from Delhi and Mumbai, while Air India Express will run services from Bengaluru, Kozhikode and Mangaluru.

Apart from Jeddah, Air India Express will operate four scheduled flights to and from Muscat, including services from Delhi and Mumbai. It will also operate four scheduled flights to and from Riyadh from Bengaluru and Kozhikode.

In addition to scheduled operations, the Air India group will operate 12 non-scheduled flights to and from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, subject to slot availability and operational conditions. These flights are being operated with the necessary approvals from the Indian and local regulatory authorities.

Among UAE destinations, ad hoc services will be operated to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Air India will operate services between Delhi and Dubai, while Air India Express will operate flights connecting Delhi and Mumbai with Abu Dhabi, and Mangaluru with Sharjah.

The airline said there will be no scheduled or ad hoc operations to several destinations, including Ras Al Khaimah and Al Ain in the UAE, Salalah in Oman, Dammam in Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain, Doha, Kuwait and Tel Aviv.

Meanwhile, all Air India flights to and from North America, Europe, Australia and other regions will continue to operate as per schedule.

Passengers booked on routes where scheduled services remain temporarily suspended have been offered the option to re-book travel at no additional charge or opt for a full refund. Air India has advised passengers to use its website or contact its customer support centres for assistance.

Air India Express passengers, particularly those travelling from UAE stations, have been given the option to re-book on additional commercial flights without extra charges. The airline has also enabled re-booking through its digital assistant on WhatsApp.

The airline group said it is reaching out to affected passengers directly and is exploring the possibility of operating additional ad hoc flights to West Asian destinations, depending on operational feasibility.