BRS MLAs defection case: Ready to resign, says Pocharam Srinivas Reddy

Banswada MLA Pocharam Srinivas Reddy said he has informed the Speaker that he won the 2023 Assembly election on a BRS ticket, and that he was still technically with the pink party.

Banswada MLA Pocharam Srinivas Reddy says he is ready to step down if his followers thought his decision on party defection was wrong.

Hyderabad: Banswada MLA Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, on Thursday, October 23, said he will welcome the decision of Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad regarding the BRS MLAs defection case

Speaking with his followers at a meeting, Reddy said he has informed the Speaker that he won the 2023 Assembly election on a Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) ticket, and that he was still technically with the pink party.

He said he made the decision solely for the development of his constituency and was ready to step down if his supporters felt it was wrong. “If you think I took the wrong decision, you may hit me with your chappal,” he said.

He maintained that whether it was former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) or the current CM Revanth Reddy, both individuals are generous in granting funds for the development of his constituency.

