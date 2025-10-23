Speaker to resume hearings on disqualification of BRS-defected MLAs

Hyderabad: Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar is set to resume hearings on the disqualification petitions filed against MLAs who had won on Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) tickets but later joined the Congress Party.

The Speaker, who recently attended the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) conference in Barbados, is scheduled to return to Hyderabad on Thursday, October 23.

Petitions concerning 4 BRS defected MLAs

Before his foreign tour, Prasad Kumar had initiated hearings on petitions concerning four BRS defected MLAs, Prakash Goud, Kale Yadayya, Gudem Mahipal Reddy, and Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy.

The proceedings were paused during his absence. According to a statement from his office on Wednesday, arguments in these four cases will resume before the Speaker on Friday.

Out of the ten MLAs who received notices related to disqualification petitions, eight have submitted their written explanations. Danam Nagender and Kadiyam Srihari are yet to respond.

According to a report by Andhra Jyothi, the Speaker may conclude hearings in the four pending cases by Friday, while proceedings related to the remaining MLAs, Arikepudi Gandhi, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Tellam Venkata Rao, and M Sanjay Kumar, are likely to begin on October 27.

Meanwhile, the Assembly administration has imposed temporary restrictions in the Assembly premises from Thursday morning until October 31.

Visitors, former MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and media representatives have been barred from entering the campus during the hearing period.