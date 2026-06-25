Kamareddy police bust wildlife hunting gang, 8 arrested

Hyderabad: The Kamareddy police busted an illegal wildlife hunting gang and arrested eight persons involved in poaching activities. Police seized five country-made firearms, an air gun, hunting equipment, explosives, and two motorcycles from the accused.

Superintendent of Police, Kamareddy district, M. Rajesh Chandra, said the operation was carried out as part of the district police’s ongoing efforts to curb crime, eliminate illegal activities, and ensure public safety.

The case came to light on Wednesday night when Gandhari Sub-Inspector Mahender and his team were conducting intensive vehicle checks at Mondi Sadak crossroads in the Gandhari police station limits under Operation Kavach. During the checks, five persons travelling on two motorcycles noticed the police presence and attempted to flee from the spot. The police team chased and apprehended them.

During the search, officers recovered country-made firearms, gunpowder, potash, steel pellets, felts, and other hunting materials. As the suspects failed to provide satisfactory explanations, police launched a detailed investigation.

The SP constituted special teams under the supervision of the Yellareddy DSP to identify the entire network involved in illegal hunting and arms possession. The teams comprised officers from Sadashivanagar Circle, Gandhari, and Tadwai police stations.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that they had procured country-made guns for hunting wild animals. They revealed that they had gone into forest areas for hunting but returned due to heavy rain and were intercepted during police checks. Police seized two country-made firearms, hunting equipment, and the two motorcycles from the suspects at the spot.

Further investigation revealed that about three months ago, the accused had purchased five country-made firearms for Rs. 10,000 each through mediators Angoth Dharma Naik and Salavat Chander from one Aslam Chavus of Chinnarampur village in Banswada mandal. The accused also disclosed that three firearms lacking trigger mechanisms had been hidden in agricultural fields near Gandivet Thanda.

Acting on the information, police recovered three more country-made firearms from the location. The special teams later apprehended the remaining accused, including the alleged supplier, Aslam Chavus, near a poultry farm close to Chinnarampur village. From their possession, police seized three gun barrels, an air gun, three trigger mechanisms, and steel pellets.

The arrested accused were identified as Vislavath Arun, Vislavath Gopichand, Angoth Laxman, Vislavath Nanu, and Vislavath Ganesh, all residents of Gandivet Thanda in Gandhari mandal; Salavat Chander of Hajipur village in Nasrullabad mandal; Angoth Dharma Naik alias Dharma of Nagadhar Ramchander Thanda in Sangareddy district; and Aslam Chavus of Chinnarampur village in Banswada mandal.

The seized property includes five country-made firearms, one air gun, three trigger mechanisms, three gun barrels, steel pellets, gunpowder, potash, felts, other hunting equipment, and two motorcycles.