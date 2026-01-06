Kamareddy Tahsildar in ACB’s net over Rs 50k bribe

The Tahsildar of Nagireddypet mandal was caught red-handed when he demanded and accepted bribe from a complainant through a private person.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 6th January 2026 8:46 pm IST
Tahsildar from Kamareddy and a private assistant held by Telangana ACB
Tahsildar from Kamareddy and a private assistant held by Telangana ACB

Hyderabad: A Tahsildar in Kamareddy district of Telangana was on Tuesday, January 6, caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 50,000.

The Tahsildar of Nagireddypet mandal was caught red-handed when he demanded and accepted bribe from a complainant through a private person, “to write a favourable report to the authorities concerned for transferring the agricultural land into the name of the complainant from the name of his father”, a release from ACB said.

Thus, the accused officer accepted the undue advantage of Rs 50,000, and thereby performed his public duties “dishonestly and improperly”, it said.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

The case is under investigation.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 6th January 2026 8:46 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button