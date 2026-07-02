Kane scores late double to save England against Congo DR

Atlanta: Skipper Harry Kane led from the front with a brilliant performance as he scored twice to help England come back from a goal deficit to overcome Congo DR 2-1 in a Round of 32 match at the Atlanta Stadium on Wednesday and set up a last 16 clash with Mexico at the Mexico City Stadium on July 6.

Thomas Tuchel’s team trailed from the seventh minute, when Brian Cipenga opened the scoring, until the 75th minute, when Harry Kane equalised, with the England skipper then blasting a brilliant winner in the 86th minute to script a dramatic turnaround.

This is the first time in the World Cup since 1986 that the Three Lions have come back to win a match after trailing by a goal at half-time, surviving a huge scare to progress to the Round of 16.

England, the 1966 champions, had lost none of their previous nine World Cup meetings with African opposition, and they kept that record intact in Atlanta, but only just.

“It feels amazing to be honest. What a crazy game. They are a tough team, and then after that first break, we were much better, and their keeper made some unbelievable saves. We spoke about people having hero moments, and it can be anyone. It was me today. We spoke all week about just being ourselves. There are still things to work on for sure, and these rounds are just about getting through. We are in the part of the tournament when you have to grind out wins, and that’s what we have done today,” Kane told BBC Sport after the match.

After Germany and the Netherlands crashed out of this World Cup in the knock-out stage, it seemed England could join them in returning home early as they trailed by a goal past the hour mark. They created many chances in the second half but were thwarted by Congo goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi, who pulled off a few brilliant saves and kept Congo’s hopes alive until late in the match.

Congo had never played a World Cup knockout game before, yet they made a dream start after seven minutes with Cipenga’s first-ever international goal. A crossfield ball from the right was flicked on by Chancel Mbemba to Cipenga, who was completely free on the left side of the box to fire in a low shot that beat Jordan Pickford at his near post.

England took time to respond before creating several clear chances. Congo DR goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi saved superbly from two Jude Bellingham headers. In between, Noni Madueke’s run into the box brought a shooting chance for Rashford at the far post, only for Aaron Wan-Bissaka to clear off the line. Then, on the stroke of half-time, Mbasi blocked Kane’s close-range volley following a corner.

At the other end, Congo might have snatched a second goal when Yoane Wissa turned Wan Bissaka’s low centre against the post.

It took Tuchel’s change of his wingers to spark the fightback, substitute Anthony Gordon crossing for Kane to head his 12th World Cup finals goal. Number 13 would certainly be lucky for England as Kane turned away from his marker and unleashed an unstoppable shot inside the near post.