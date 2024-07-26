Kanwariyas attack Muslim man after minor collision on Delhi-Meerut highway

A group of Kanwariyas violently attacked a Muslim man and his car after a minor accident on the Meerut-Delhi Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district.

According to the reports, the collision occurred when the Kanwariyas who were travelling on the expressway, were lightly hit by the man’s car.

Subsequently, the Kanwariyas reacted with aggression. The furious mob dragged the man out of the car, tore his clothes and extensively damaged his vehicle.

The Kanwariyas alleged that the car hit their holy water pots called kanwar.

Amid the chaos, the police intervened and rescued the victim. However, three other occupants of the car managed to escape from the angry mob.

Meanwhile, the police launched an investigation and are examining CCTV footage to identify the perpetrators.

⚠️Trigger Warning : Disturbing Visuals.



In #UttarPradesh's #Meerut, car occupants were assaulted using iron rods by a Kanwariya group for accidentally touching the #Kanwariyas while driving on the wrong side.



In the video, car occupants could be seen trying to escape from the… pic.twitter.com/WfZ2K27Q6Y — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) July 26, 2024

The Kanwar Yatra, an annual pilgrimage of devotees of Shiva began on July 22.

Similar incidents of violence and vandalism have been reported from different parts of the country.

Muzaffarnagar city, a mob of Kanwariyas brutally assaulted a mentally disturbed man for allegedly waving a stick at them. In the same city, a car was vandalized and its driver allegedly pasted brush with their water pots.

In Haridwar, Uttarakhand an e-rickshaw was vandalized and its driver was beaten up by Kanwariyas after an accidental collision.