Kanwariya mob assaults specially-abled man in UP; video goes viral

In a disturbing incident, a mob of Kanwariyas brutally assaulted a mentally-disturbed man for allegedly waving a stick at them.

The incident reportedly took place Wednesday, July 24, in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar city. The shocking video of the attack, which has gone viral on social media, shows the victim being flogged and beaten mercilessly by the mob. The public is seen watching the scene mute spectators and recording the assault on their phones.

According to the reports, the incident occurred at a Kanwar camp in Meenakshi Chowk, where the mentally challenged man while passing by the camp waved the stick towards the Kanwariyas. The Kanwariyas retaliated with extreme violence, chasing and assaulting him.

The lawlessness in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh has peaked to an obnoxious order all together. This video shows a mob of Kanwariyas flogging and assaulting a specially abled man over the latter allegedly waving a stick. It took a cop with spine to disperse the mob and… pic.twitter.com/fCdB5JSTOv — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 24, 2024

Subsequently, local police rushed to the scene, intervened and saved the man.

The Muzaffarnagar SP, Satyanarayan Prajapati, said that the man was immediately provided first aid and placed under observation by the authorities. “The situation was brought under control and further investigations were underway to address the mob,” the officer added.

In a separate incident, that occurred in the same city, a mob of Kanwariyas assaulted a staffer and vandalised a filling station following an argument over the disposal of mango peel.

Of the multiple incidents reported in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh during the auspicious Shravan month, a mob of Kanwariyas assaulted a staffer and vandalised the filling station following argument over disposal of mango peel. pic.twitter.com/9loI8xzC1R — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 24, 2024

Statement of Muzaffarnagar police

Statement of Muzaffarnagar police pic.twitter.com/TCfrWRKRv5 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 24, 2024

The incidents came amidst a series of violent actions committed by Kanwariyas during the ongoing pilgrimage.

Just a day prior, a group of Kanwariyas created rucks, vandalized a car and assaulted its occupants in Muzaffarnagar’s Chappar Village in Uttar Pradesh. The violence reportedly erupted after the car brushed past the Kanwariyas, leading to allegations of desecrating their religious offerings.