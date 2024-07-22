Kanwariyas attack car in UP; parking attendant assaulted in Uttarakhand

In a disturbing incident, a group of Kanwariyas created rucks, vandalized a car and assaulted its occupants in Muzaffarnagar’s Chappar Village in Uttar Pradesh. The violence reportedly erupted after the car brushed past the Kanwariyas, leading to allegations of desecrating their religious offerings.

In a viral video that has surfaced on social media, a group of Kanwariyas are seen climbing onto the car, smashing its windows, and attacking the driver and passengers.

The angry Kanwariya mob accused the vehicle driver of intentionally damaging their Kanwar, a decorated port used to carry holy water from the holy Ganga river during the annual pilgrimage.

Despite the driver’s pledges and denying any wrongdoing, the Kanwariyas reacted with fury blocking the National Highway 58 and creating chaos on the road. The driver was brutally beaten, causing severe injuries.

Subsequently, Muzaffarnagar police officers from multiple stations rushed to the scene to control the situation.

Addressing the issue Circle Officer (CO), Sadar Raju Rao clarified that the Kanwar was not damaged and the police had pacified the Kanwariyas, allowing them to continue their journey.

Meanwhile, the police have seized CCTV footage and launched an investigation into the matter.

Other disturbances

As this year’s Kanwar Yatra will run from July 22 to August 4, there have been reports of several disturbances in other parts of the country during the pilgrimage.

Violent altercation in Uttarakhand

In a separate incident that occurred near the Neelkant temple in Tehri, Uttarakhand, a parking attendant was reportedly attacked with a sword during a parking dispute.

In connection with the case, police arrested four Kanwariyas, who were residents of Haryana. The accused were identified as Mahant Saurabh Giri Naga Baba, Divya alias Deepu, Rajat, and Arun.

‘Adulterated fuel’

Another alarming incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad, where Kanwariyas accused petrol pump workers of providing adulterated fuel, leading to another chaotic scene.

Amid the chaos, the local police were called to the location, but they too faced accusations from the Kanwariyas who claimed they were pushed by law enforcement.

Subsequently, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) rushed to the scene and intervened to defuse the situation.