Karan Johar’s ‘Koffee With Karan’ season 8 premiere date OUT

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar on Wednesday announced the eighth season of celebrity chat show “Koffee With Karan”, set to premiere on streaming service Disney+ Hotstar on October 26.

The 50-year-old filmmaker, who has been hosting the chat show since its inception in 2004, shared the news on Instagram along with an announcement video.

“Turns out, my own Konscience wants to troll me too! But screw what he thinks, I’m still brewing Season 8! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran Season 8 – streams from 26th October only on @disneyplushotstar,” Johar wrote in the caption.

In a statement, Disney+ Hotstar said the new season of “Koffee With Karan” will be “edgier, crazier and candid leading to a whole lot of revelations”.

“This season the conversation will be beyond marriages, airport looks, social media and toodles to toodles. Karan Johar will bring out the fun and no filter side of the actors to give you all the scoop you need to discuss until the next season,” it added.

Johar said the show’s seventh season, which debuted on Disney+ Hotstar in 2022, had received an “overwhelming response” from the viewers.

“This season let’s make my friends and your favourite celebrities spill their secrets along with the no filter conversations on the infamous Koffee couch. Coming back to Disney+ Hotstar, the new season of ‘Koffee with Karan’ will be full of uninhibited chats, competitive rapid fires and a lot of conversations, which we all love,” he added.

Gaurav Banerjee, Head – Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, “Koffee with Karan” has been an iconic show and audience favourite since its inception.

“With season 8 of Koffee with Karan, we aim to build and engage with this fandom twice as much. It’s exciting to collaborate with the ace producer-director Karan Johar yet again and take the content of this season to a larger audience,” Banerjee said.

On the film front, Johar most recently directed “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani”, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh along with Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.