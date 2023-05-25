Karan Johar’s net worth, annual earnings, properties & more

Mumbai: Karan Johar, a well-known Bollywood filmmaker, has left his imprint on the Indian film industry. With a successful career spanning directing, producing, and hosting, he has risen to become one of the industry’s highest-paid figures. He lives a truly opulent lifestyle, with diverse business ventures, luxurious properties, and a taste for high-end fashion and accessories.

Let’s look into Karan Johar’s net worth and get a glimpse of his lavish lifestyle.

Karan Johar’s Net Worth 2023

According to various reports, Karan Johar’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 1700 crores which makes him one of the richest filmmakers of India. As a director, he earns around Rs 3 crores per film. As per GQ India report, he earns more than Rs 100cr annually.

Brand Endorsement Fee

Karan Johar endorses various high end brands including Vivo India, Lenskart, Knorr Soups and many more. He fee for endorsing each brand is Rs 2 crore.

Business Ventures

Karan Johar has expanded his investment portfolio beyond his work in the film industry. He is an investor in Kofluence, an AI-led ad tech influencer marketing platform, and his production company, Dharma Productions, contributes significantly to his net worth. Dharma Productions established Dharma 2.0 to create advertising commercials and Dharmatic Entertainment to distribute film and television content online.

Karan Johar’s Tyaani Jewellery

Karan Johar debuted his jewellery line, Tyaani Jewellery, in 2021. Within two years of its launch, the brand, which specialises in contemporary polki jewellery, has already opened two stores in Mumbai.

Neuma Restaurant

Karan Johar entered the hospitality industry in 2022 with the opening of Neuma, a contemporary, modern European restaurant in South Mumbai. This business adds significantly to his overall net worth.

Karan Johar’s Properties and Assets

Karan Johar is the owner of an opulent sea-facing duplex mansion in Carter Road, Mumbai worth Rs 32 crores. He also owns a Malabar Hills mansion worth Rs 20 crore. He also has a large office space in the suburbs measuring 18,000 square feet and a property in Delhi’s Mehraulii.

Luxury Cars, Fashion, and Accessories

Karan Johar’s love of luxury is reflected in his car collection, which includes models from BMW, Mercedes, Audi, and Jaguar. His wardrobe includes high-end jackets from Gucci and Balenciaga, as well as an impressive collection of Versace, Balenciaga, and Gucci trainers. He is frequently seen carrying Gucci and Louis Vuitton handbags.

Karan Johar’s net worth is expected to rise further in the future as he continues to excel in his ventures and produce blockbuster films.