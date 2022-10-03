Kareena flies to London with baby Jeh to start shooting for Hansal Mehta’s next

She will be shooting for her next movie, which is to be directed by Hansal Mehta of 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' fame.

Published: 3rd October 2022
Mumbai: Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan, whose last film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ turned out to be a box-office dud, recently jetted off to London with her second child, baby Jeh. But, before one jumps to conclusion, the actress has gone to the UK capital city not for a vacation but for work.

She will be shooting for her next movie, which is to be directed by Hansal Mehta of ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’ fame. The yet-to-be-titled film will be shot in London and in two schedules. Kareena will be back to the country to celebrate Diwali with her family, before she again takes off for the second schedule.

The film will be produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures and will mark Kareena’s second collaboration with the production company, her first being the 2018 film ‘Veere Di Wedding’ where she co-starred with Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.

Although not much has been revealed about the upcoming film, the combination of an ace director like Hansal Mehta and a star of stature like Kareena is something the fans are eagerly awaiting and definitely looking forward to.

