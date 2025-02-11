Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan spark separation rumours

Mumbai: Bollywood’s power couple, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, have been making headlines yet again. This time, not for the unfortunate incident that took place at their residence but for speculation surrounding their marriage.

Just weeks after Saif was stabbed at their Bandra home in an attempted robbery, the couple is now facing separation rumours. The speculation began after Kareena shared a cryptic Instagram post about marriage, divorce, and life’s harsh realities.

In her post, she wrote, “You’ll never truly understand Marriages, Divorces, Anxieties, Childbirth, Death of a loved one, Parenting… Until it actually happens to you. Theories and assumptions of situations in life are not realities. You think you are smarter than most until life humbles you when it’s your turn.”

This unexpected message left fans puzzled and sparked discussions online, with many questioning if all is well in their marriage.

Saif’s recent attack on January 16 had already left the family shaken. The actor was stabbed six times and had to undergo surgery before being discharged after three days. Kareena, deeply concerned about their safety, has been standing strong for her family.

The couple, who first fell in love on the sets of Tashan, have had their fair share of ups and downs over the years. They tied the knot in a grand ceremony on October 16, 2012, and are proud parents to two sons, Taimur and Jeh.