Here’s why Kareena Kapoor married Saif Ali Khan

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are Bollywood’s most loved couple. They continue to be head over heels in love with each other and have always managed to capture the limelight with their effortless charm and glamorous lifestyle.

Bebo and Saif got married on the 16th of October, 2012. They are dotting parents to two sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan born in 2016 and 2021 respectively. Both actors are currently among the top and highest-paid actors of B-town.

In a latest interview with ‘The Dirty Magazine’, Kareena Kapoor candidly discussed her marriage and parenthood. The actress said that she loves her kids the most and wants to live her life in front of her children.

Bebo said that she lived with Saif Ali Khan for five years before marriage. Speaking about the reason they got married, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress said, ”The reason you get married now is that you want to have a child, right? I mean today otherwise, you can just live together. We [Saif Ali Khan and I] lived together for five years, so when we took the next step, it was because we wanted to have children”.

There are various videos on the internet that feature Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan along with their kids. Kareena recently shared a video of Taimur Ali in which he is seen making Rangoli. The kids of the couple are most papped celebrity kids and are loved by netizens.

Before Kareena, Saif was married to actress Amrita Singh. They both got divorced in 2004. Saif and Amrita have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor has ‘The Crew’ in her kitty and it is reported to hit theatres on March 22 next year while Saif Ali Khan will be seen in the Telugu film Devara-1.