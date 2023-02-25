Kareena Kapoor to never work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, why?

Mumbai: Popular Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for making epic masterpieces like Devdas, Black, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani etc. Every actor or actress wants to work in his film as his films help most of the B-town celebrities to get more fame but, do you know why one of the most successful actresses, Kareena Kapoor Khan is never seen in SLB’s films.

Everything was normal between the two but before the release of Devdas 2002 but it is reported that Kareena started hating the versatile director after Aishwarya Rai was preferred over her for the role of ‘Paro’. She accused SLB of not casting her as ‘Paro’ in Devdas. Kareena said that despite screen-testing her, SLB offered the role to Aishwarya. “I was hurt as it was the beginning of my career and I will now never work with him ever again,” Kareena Kapoor said at that time.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali was once asked what happened to him when he decided to offer the role of ‘Paro’ to Aishwarya Roy instead of Kareena Kapoo to which he replied in a very comfortable way. He said, “She came to my house with Neeta Lulla and said she wanted to work with me… I told her that I hadn’t seen her work and that before casting her, I needed to see what she was capable of. We fixed up a photo shoot with the right costumes. Since Babitaji and Karisma Kapoor were also at the shoot, I made it clear to all of them that the shoot wasn’t a confirmation that I would cast Kareena. They were okay with that at the time. After going through the photographs, I told Kareena that I felt Aishwarya Rai was fabulous and perfect for Paro; she has the aristocratic looks I required.” cited Koimoi.com.

“Kareena didn’t say a word then but some days later I found her lashing out at me in print. She accused me of backing out after having given her the signing amount and contract,” he further said.

Despite not having appeared in any of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, fans are still eagerly anticipating the possibility of seeing Bebo in one of his upcoming projects. Let’s wait and see.