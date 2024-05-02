Karim Benzema returns to former club Real Madrid, here’s why

In June 2023, Benzema signed a three-year deal to join Al-Ittihad as a free agent after leaving Real Madrid.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd May 2024 3:31 pm IST
Karim Benzema, the French footballer who currently plays for Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad, has returned to his former club Real Madrid to undergo treatment for a recurring injury.

The announcement was made on X on Thursday, May 2, by Al-Ittihad.

“In light of the communication that took place between the medical staff of the club’s first football team and the medical staff of the Real Madrid team to consult on the injury of player Karim Benzema, which caused his absence during periods of this season from participating with the team in important matches,” the statement reads.

Accordingly, it was agreed that the player would undergo further examinations at the Real Madrid Club clinic in the Spanish capital by the doctor who medically supervised the player during the past years.

Benzema left for Spain in order to present himself to the Real Madrid doctor, and will return to the Kingdom next week, the statement added.

36-year-old Benzema has been dealing with muscular issues in his first season with Al-Ittihad.

He has scored 13 goals in 29 appearances for the Jeddah-based club in all competitions.

