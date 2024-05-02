Video: Mosque roof collapses in Saudi Arabia amid heavy rain

Since Wednesday morning, Saudi Arabia witnessed moderate-to-heavy rainfall, prompting students to switch to distance learning as a safety precaution.

Photo: Screengrab/X

Riyadh: The roof of the external expansion of the Old Dhahran Mosque, located on King Fahd University’s campus in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, collapsed on Wednesday evening, May 1, without hurting anybody over there.

The mishap occurred due to heavy rain and strong winds, as the Kingdom experienced torrential rainstorms across the country.

Video clips widely circulated on social media platforms showed portion of mosque’s steel roof collapsed under the weight of rain, leaving a significant gap in the ceiling.

Watch the video here

On Thursday, May 2, the Saudi National Center of Meteorology (NCM) reported high-speed winds, low visibility, and thunderbolts.

The General Directorate of Civil Defense has issued severe weather warnings and safety instructions, urging people to take precautions and stay indoors during the stormy weather.

