Karimnagar Police solve YouTube-inspired murder case in 24 hours

Hyderabad: The Karimnagar Police cracked the murder of 52-year-old Paitari Mogili of Ankushapur village in Jammikunta mandal within 24 hours of the incident and arrested the accused, Gangarapu Mahesh, who allegedly planned the crime after watching videos on YouTube on committing murders and making weapons.

Case details

According to police, Mahesh and a married woman from the village had developed a close relationship while cultivating adjacent agricultural lands. Investigators said tensions arose after Mogili allegedly harassed the woman and attempted to sexually assault her, following which a criminal case was registered and he was sent to jail.

Police said that even after his release, Mogili allegedly continued to make objectionable remarks about the woman and Mahesh’s family, leading to frequent disputes between the two families. Nursing a grudge, Mahesh allegedly decided to eliminate Mogili and began searching YouTube for videos related to murder methods and weapon preparation as part of his planning.

On Saturday night, Mogili was returning to Ankushapur on a bicycle after attending Muharram festivities at Madipalli village when Mahesh allegedly intercepted him on the road and attacked him from behind with an iron rod, striking him repeatedly on the head and killing him on the spot, police said.

After the attack, the accused allegedly returned home, changed his blood-stained clothes and attempted to destroy evidence. However, investigators traced the digital trail left by his online searches and, along with other evidence collected during the probe, solved the case and took him into custody for questioning.

Mahesh arrested, remanded to judicial custody

Following his confession, police arrested Mahesh and seized the iron rod allegedly used in the murder, his mobile phone, blood-stained clothes and the motorcycle used during the crime. He was later produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.

Police officials said they are considering opening a history sheet against the accused in view of the premeditated nature of the crime and the manner in which it was executed.