Karnataka considers slippers for government school students

Bengaluru: The Karnataka School Education Department is considering a significant change to its footwear distribution scheme for government school students by introducing slippers as an alternative to shoes in certain regions. The proposal comes after reports of students developing foot infections and discomfort due to prolonged use of shoes and socks, particularly in areas with humid and rainy weather conditions.

According to officials, the department has sought feedback from Deputy Directors of Public Instruction (DDPIs) across districts regarding the suitability of shoes or slippers based on local climatic conditions. The move is aimed at ensuring better comfort, hygiene and health for students studying in government and aided schools.

Officials said that wearing shoes for long hours, especially during the monsoon season, can lead to fungal infections and other foot-related health issues. Wet socks and shoes often remain damp throughout the day, causing unpleasant odour and increasing the risk of skin infections. In contrast, slippers are considered more practical and comfortable during both summer and rainy seasons.

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The department is evaluating various factors, including regional weather patterns, student health concerns and ease of use, before taking a final decision. Education officials believe that a flexible approach tailored to local conditions may benefit students more than a uniform footwear policy across the state.

At present, the government provides one pair of shoes and two pairs of socks annually to students in government and aided schools under its welfare programmes. Last year, the state fixed the per-student allocation at ₹265 for Classes 1 to 5, ₹295 for Classes 6 to 8, and ₹325 for Classes 9 and 10.

Education Department sources said the proposal is still under consideration and no final decision has been taken. Feedback from district authorities will play a key role in determining whether the existing scheme will be modified.

If implemented, the change could benefit lakhs of students across Karnataka by providing footwear better suited to local weather conditions while reducing health-related concerns associated with prolonged use of shoes and socks.