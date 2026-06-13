Amid shortage, Karnataka farmers claim sale of fake fertiliser

Kalaburagi: Even as farmers across Karnataka struggle with a shortage of fertilisers ahead of the sowing season, serious allegations have surfaced from Kalaburagi district regarding the sale of fake DAP fertiliser. Farmers have claimed that fertiliser bags sold under the name of DAP contain large quantities of sand and soil, causing huge losses to cultivators.

According to the farmers, several bags purchased from local dealers were found to contain only a small quantity of actual fertiliser. Upon opening the bags, they allegedly discovered that nearly 80 per cent of the contents consisted of sand and soil, while only around 20 per cent was genuine fertiliser.

The issue came to light after farmers inspected fertiliser bags purchased for agricultural operations. They said applying such adulterated fertiliser to farmlands would not only reduce crop productivity but also result in financial losses during the crucial monsoon season.

Farmers have expressed anger over the alleged failure of the Agriculture Department and district administration to monitor the quality of fertilisers being sold in the market. They alleged that despite repeated complaints, authorities have not taken adequate action against those involved in the malpractice.

Some farmers claimed that the suspected low-quality fertiliser was supplied through outlets including Jevargi and Chandrika Agro Syndicate. They have demanded an immediate investigation into the matter and strict action against those responsible.

Farmer leaders have urged officials to collect samples from the disputed fertiliser stock and send them for laboratory testing. They have also called for criminal action under the Fertiliser Control Order and relevant provisions of the Agriculture Act, 1985, if the allegations are proven.

With the sowing season underway, farmers have warned that any delay in addressing the issue could severely affect agricultural productivity across the region. They have appealed to the government to ensure the supply of quality fertilisers and protect cultivators from fraudulent practices.