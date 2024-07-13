Karnataka DGP acting like a constable: Kumaraswamy on his son’s case

On the sex video case, Kumaraswamy said that the victims were called to the DGP's office, their signatures were taken on the printed complaint copies and the women were sent to a television channel to give interviews.

JD(S) chief and former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy.

Bengaluru: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Saturday said that the Karnataka DGP is “acting” like a police constable who is trying desperately to “frame” his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

“A discussion took place in the DGP office until 11 p.m. about filing a case against Nikhil Kumaraswamy (my son) regarding the protest held in Ramanagar recently. You have finished off everyone in former PM H.D. Deve Gowda’s family. Only Nikhil is left. Are you now trying to make him the primary accused?” Kumaraswamy said.

He added, “What is the DGP attempting to do based on what the ministers say? The DGP is working like a constable.”

He said that the multi-crore tribal welfare scam came out only because of Chandrasekaran’s suicide. “In such cases, the DGP office has been turned into a constable’s office. Are you doing the work of a DGP or a constable?” he said.

On the sex video case, Kumaraswamy said that the victims were called to the DGP’s office, their signatures were taken on the printed complaint copies and the women were sent to a television channel to give interviews.

“Is this the job of the DGP?” Kumaraswamy questioned.

