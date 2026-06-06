Karnataka duo held for links with Pakistan based terror suspect

Bengaluru: A major terror-related investigation in Karnataka has uncovered an alleged online network linked to a Pakistan-based suspect, leading to the arrest of two youths accused of maintaining contact with foreign operatives and participating in discussions that could pose a threat to national security.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Allabaksh 24 from Tumakuru and Zameer Khan, 22, from Davanagere. The arrests were made by Tumakuru city police following specific intelligence inputs provided by central intelligence agencies, which had reportedly detected suspicious online communications involving the duo.

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According to investigators, the accused had been in regular contact with a Pakistan-based individual identified as Rana, who is suspected of using social media platforms to establish contact with Indian youths. Authorities believe the communication began nearly a month ago through Instagram and later shifted to X and WhatsApp.

Police sources said the suspect initially engaged the youths in conversations related to religion, community issues and social concerns. Investigators allege that after gaining their trust, the discussions gradually turned towards more provocative subjects, including narratives aimed at fostering resentment and promoting extremist thinking.

A WhatsApp group allegedly created by the suspect has become a key focus of the investigation. Officials claim the group included several young members from different parts of the country and was used to circulate messages encouraging community mobilisation and discussions on controversial incidents.

One such discussion reportedly revolved around the killing of a religious leader in Pune. Investigators are examining whether conversations within the group crossed into unlawful territory and whether any plans were discussed that could threaten public order or national security.

The operation to apprehend the accused was carried out with assistance from Davanagere police. Investigators reviewed CCTV footage and tracked the movements of the suspects before taking them into custody. Authorities said the arrests were made before the accused could allegedly move to another location.

Security agencies are also probing claims that the network may have had links with individuals associated with extremist organisations operating outside India. However, officials have stated that several aspects of the case remain under investigation and are being verified through forensic examination of digital evidence.

The arrested youths are currently being questioned by investigators, who are attempting to identify other individuals who may have been in contact with the Pakistan-based suspect. Authorities are also examining mobile phones, social media accounts and messaging platforms used by the accused.

Police believe the case highlights the increasing use of social media by foreign-based operatives to contact and influence vulnerable individuals. The investigation is continuing, and officials have not ruled out further arrests as they work to uncover the full extent of the alleged network.