Karnataka: Family of four suspiciously found dead in Mysuru

Mysuru: Four of a family, including a 15-year-old boy, were found dead on Monday, February 17, under suspicious circumstances at an apartment in Vishvevaraishnagar locality of Mysuru city in Karnataka.

The deceased were identified as 45-year-old Chetan, a labour contractor, his wife 43-year-old Roopali, their son 15-year-old Kushal and Chetan’s mother 62-year-old Priyamvadha. The police suspected that Chetan had poisoned the other three first before he hanged himself to death.

Mysuru City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar visited the spot. She later said the police have taken up the matter for investigation and the reason for the incident is yet to be ascertained. “One family of husband, wife, son and mother are found dead. Mother was found dead in one of the flats and the rest were found dead in another flat in the same apartment complex.

The mother lived separately. The deceased Chetan, the head of the family had given a call to his brother Bharat residing in the US that he was committing suicide with his family. Immediately Bharat had called Roopali’s parents and asked them to reach the apartment of Chetan, Police Commissioner stated.

By the time they rushed to the flat, the incident had taken place. They had called the police at 6 am and the jurisdictional Vidyaranyapuram police rushed to the spot and investigated the matter, she said.

Financial crisis led to extreme step, says deathnote

Police sources said that Chetan was into sending workers to the Middle East and had taken extreme step over financial issues. The police have recovered a death note from the flat written by Chetan that the family is taking extreme steps due to a financial crisis and no one else is responsible for the death of his family members.

In the death note, he further stated that the police should not trouble their other family members, relatives and friends over their deaths. Chetan also mentioned that he was sorry for taking the step and was responsible for the action.

Police stated that Chetan had made the call to his brother Bharat at 4 am, and police have taken up further investigation.