Hyderabad man hangs self, alleges harassment by lover’s father

In his suicide note, Imran urged the police to take action against the girl's father.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Updated: 15th February 2025 10:30 pm IST

Hyderabad: In a sorrowful incident, a 22-year-old young man from Khalander Nagar under Santosh Nagar police station’s limits died by hanging himself, unable to bear the harassment from his lover’s father, as per his suicide note.

According to Santosh Nagar police, Mohd Imran was in love with a girl from Chandrayangutta. Three days ago the girl’s father, who came to know about the relationship, went to Imran’s house and reportedly promised to discuss marriage after a few days.

On Valentine’s Day, February 14, the girl’s father made her lodge a complaint at Chandrayangutta police station stating that Imran was harassing her. The police counselled Imran and warned him not to repeat the mistake.

Emotionally shattered, Imran came home and hanged himself. In his suicide note, Imran urged the police to take action against the girl’s father.

Santosh Nagar police investigating the case stated that more details will be revealed soon.

