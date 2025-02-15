Speeding BMW crashes into traffic booth in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: A speeding BMW car crashed into a traffic police booth in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills on Saturday, February 15.

According to reports, the driver lost control of the car due to overspeeding, also leading to the bursting of one of the car’s tyres.

Reports suggest that the driver was in an inebriated state when the accident occurred and absconded from the site.

The Jubilee Hills Police arrived at the spot and are investigating the case.

Further details are awaited.

Speeding granite truck overturns in Telangana leaving 2 dead, injuring 8

A speeding truck carrying granites lost its control and overturned in Telangana’s Khammam district on Friday, February 14, killing two labourers on the spot and severely injuring eight others.

The accident occurred near Mudigonda on the Khammam-Kodad National Highway (NH-365A) when the minitruck, carrying polished granite slabs from Guvvalagudem village reportedly broke a wheel bolt, causing it to overturn. The granite slabs fell over the labourers travelling in the truck causing severe bleeding injuries.

The deceased labourers were identified as Veeranna, 35, and Hussain, 28, both residents of Khanapuram Haveli of Khammam district. The injured labourers were rushed to Government Medical College Khammam for medical care.