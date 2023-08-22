Karnataka farmers body meets CM after protest over loan recovery action

Amid protests and mounting concerns over alleged farmer harassment in Karnataka related to bank loans, a delegation from the Karnataka Rajya Rythu Sangh, affiliated with AIKMKS, held a crucial meeting with chief minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday, August 22.

The delegation, led by president of the farmers body Madhava Reddy, all-India co-convenor of AIKMKS S Jhanshi and Malikarjuna Reddy. Aland MLA BR Patil and Dr Sunilam of Madhya Pradesh-based Sanyukt Kissan Morcha were also present.

The farmers, hailing from various districts, took out a protest march in Ballari a day earlier, August 21, condemning what they perceived as “harassment of farmers by Karnataka Gramin Bank.” They demanded a farm loan waiver.

Karnataka Gramin Bank and Krishna Gramin Bank have reportedly extended loans to approximately 54 lakh farmers, with pending dues totaling Rs. 25,000 crore. In response, the banks have initiated recovery actions and filed cases against the farmers.

During the protest, Sunilam, a leader of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, criticised the Karnataka and Centre governments for their ‘anti-farmer’ policies, which have contributed to the distressing trend of farmer suicides in the country.

During the meeting on Tuesday, chief minister Siddaramaiah pledged to examine the issue closely.

He recommended that the delegation also engage in discussions with the leadership of NABARD and other bank stakeholders to collaboratively seek solutions to the challenges faced by indebted farmers in the state.