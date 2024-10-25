Karnataka High Court rejects PIL seeking state flag

The division bench, led by Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice K V Aravind, stated that grievances of this nature do not fall within the court's jurisdiction, especially under public interest jurisdiction.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 25th October 2024 9:34 pm IST
Karnataka HC overturns criminal charges against 375 accused of rioting
Karnataka High Court

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking approval for a separate state flag.

The division bench, led by Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice K V Aravind, stated that grievances of this nature do not fall within the court’s jurisdiction, especially under public interest jurisdiction.

Advocate Umapathi S, representing the petitioner, argued that the state government had previously established an expert committee, which included noted writers, to examine the possibility of a Karnataka state flag based on his request.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 25th October 2024 9:34 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button