Karnataka hijab politics back on frontburner

Bengaluru: Hijab politics in Karnataka, which threatened to divide the student community on communal lines and law and order situation in the state during the BJP rule last year has come to the forefront yet again.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s announcement that he will lift the ban on hijab for students and college students (Class 11 and 12) has triggered a huge debate over the issue.

The opposition BJP has indicated strife in the coming days. Academic experts state that a large number of Muslim girls, who were denied to go to schools and colleges, will now be able to step out of their houses and continue their studies.

The political analysts explained that CM Siddaramaiah’s announcement is a calculated political move to consolidate the votes of Muslims. It is also to counter the rising Hindutva wave in the backdrop of the opening of Sri Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. They also explain that the announcement is also to counter PM Modi’s wave ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls and check the rise of ‘muscular’ nationalism.

Former CM B.S. Yediyurappa said that though BJP wouldn’t organize protests against lifting of the hijab ban, people will teach the Congress a lesson in the upcoming Parliamentary elections. BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and former national general secretary C.T. Ravi stated that Hindu students now demand that they wear saffron shawls and tilak.

Karunakar Kasale, senior spokesperson from BJP speaking to IANS stated, after CM Siddaramaiah assuming power, he is resorting to the appeasement politics in Karnataka. He is dividing communities. “There is drought in the state. No minister is talking about it. They are not responding to people. They are into carrying out politics and diverting issues,” he stated.

“The statement is about pitting one community against the other. The Congress has betrayed the people of Karnataka. This is about sowing seeds of poison and hatred among the students’ minds. The matter is in the Supreme Court and the statement by CM Siddaramaiah amounts to the contempt of the court. There is going to be stiff opposition and the consequences might lead to the submission of resignation by CM Siddaramaiah,” said Karunakar Kasale.

Channabasappa Rudrappa, political analyst, stated to IANS, that the statement on hijab is all about consolidation of vote banks. “The fever of Ram Mandir has started in the country. CM Siddaramaiah is consolidating the Ahinda votes. In a week, the conventions of backward classes such as Ediga, Madivala, Ganiga, Bhovi and Dalits are to be organized.

“With the proposal of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge as the PM candidate for the INDIA bloc, the Dalit interest is taken care of, the hijab issue is brought to the forefront to consolidate Muslim votes. CM Siddaramaiah is positioning himself against PM Modi in the state and countering the muscular nationalism and Hindutva wave that is growing stronger in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha polls,” Rudrappa explained.

Niranjan Aradhya, V.P. , Development Educationist and Social Activist explained to IANS, “It is a welcoming decision by CM Siddaramaiah on lifting ban on hijab. Any decision which takes away the fundamental right of students in schools and colleges will have its effect on the education of the children.

“Due to the hijab ban many female students had lost the right to education. Many did not join the first PUC (Class 11) and discontinued the second PUC (class 12). There are studies regarding this. The People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) had conducted studies. The girls have stated that following the hijab ban their parents had not shown interest to send them to the schools,” he explained.

Niranjan Aradhya further said the earlier decision was regressive towards the fundamental rights of education.

“Moreover, the Constitution of India speaks about different sets of values such as multi-culture and multilingualism. When there is a provision to observe all traditions, it is wrong to stop it in the name of religion. All blunders committed earlier are being set right one after the other in the state.

“As an education expert I always support the fundamental rights of children. The United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) clearly says that education has to be administered discipline and education in such a way without affecting the dignity of the child,” Niranjan Aradhya explained.

“Dignity of the child constitutes the child’s beliefs, their customs. It’s part of upholding dignity. The international laws recognize them, and the Indian Constitution provides scope for it. Though there are legal provisions, they are violated for political objectives..

“I hope the proper orders in this regard will be issued earlier. It upholds brotherhood and the Indian Constitution. This should be done more and more so that children belonging to all communities will blossom into complete individuals who will not become victims of petty, narrow politics. Otherwise they will become vulnerable to it,” Niranjan Aradhya opined.