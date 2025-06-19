Karnataka housing schemes: Cabinet to increase reservation for minorities

Bengaluru: The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday decided to enhance the reservation for minorities under various housing schemes in the state from 10 to 15 per cent.

According to the government, this enhanced quota will benefit all minorities including Muslims, Christians, and Jains.

The move follows a recent government initiative to introduce a 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in public contracts, which has come under criticism from opposition BJP. The saffron party has accused the Congress dispensation of “undermining” the Constitution through religion-based reservations.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar defended the decision, saying its primary objective is to help poorer sections of the society.

Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting, state Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said, “Under various housing schemes being implemented by the Housing Department across the state, in both urban and rural areas, it has been decided to enhance the reservation for minorities from 10 per cent to 15 per cent.”

“The decision was taken– as the central government observing the inadequate housing among them (minorities) has given certain instructions, and the state government too has observed the high number of homeless among minorities in the state,” he said.

Responding to a question about scientific basis for the increased reservation, the Minister said there are reports on the total number of homeless among SC/STs, general category, and others.

“On all that count, we have increased the percentage of reservation (for minorities),” he added.

Asked if similar enhancements will be extended to all communities, based on population, Patil said it will be given wherever the number of homeless is high.

“There were also certain instructions from the Centre while allocating certain housing schemes to states, certain instructions are being given by the Centre based on the Sachar Committee report, keeping all this and social justice in mind, this decision has been taken,” he said, adding that this move does not require any amendments to rules and law.

Noting that there has been a demand for such an enhancement in quota for housing, especially in urban areas, Patil said hence this decision has been taken unanimously by the cabinet.

To a query if this decision will lead to a perception that it is aimed at benefiting Muslims, as other minorities are not in big numbers across the state, he said, “we cannot respond to those building perceptions and those trying to politicise providing houses for the poor. I can only say that the government’s intention is to provide social justice and more benefits to the communities where the homeless are high in number…this is only for housing.”

The Minister clarified that this reservation is not applicable to specified housing schemes for SC/STs and others.

Criticising the decision, Karnataka BJP alleged that the Congress government is always ready to “dishonor the Constitution”.

“Although the Constitution clearly states that reservations should not be given on the basis of religion, the Congress government in Karnataka is repeatedly violating it. Providing 15 per cent reservation separately for Muslims under the housing schemes is completely unconstitutional. The Congress, which has been reprimanded by the court for giving reservation to Muslims in contracts, will also be reprimanded in this matter,” it said in a post on ‘X’.

Defending the cabinet decision, Shivakumar told media that many houses built under housing schemes are vacant. As the minority population is more in urban areas compared to other parts, opportunity is being given to them to utilise.

“Urban areas have a higher population of minorities and their quota under various housing schemes was 10 per cent. Many houses were empty and not occupied, some percentage money has to be paid for these houses,” he said.

Noting that the central government’s funds for some of these schemes are less, he said, “So, we (state government) have contributed to the remaining part and built these houses. As in many places the buildings (houses) built are not occupied, as the minority population is more in some areas, to give them an opportunity to utilise (the houses), the quota has been enhanced from 10 to 15 per cent,” he said.

Rejecting BJP’s allegations, the Deputy CM said, “Let anyone say anything, we want to help poorer sections, when there are no applicants (for houses) what can you do? Can I keep the buildings vacant? We can’t do that.”