Karnataka: Muslims attacked after Hindu group plays loud music near mosque

In another incident of communal unrest in Karnataka, a clash broke out between Hindus and Muslims on Sunday following heated arguments during Ugadi celebrations in Yaradona village.

The clash between the groups broke out allegedly over DJ songs being played near Masjids on loudspeakers.

The groups pelted stones at each other, near Jamia Masjid in the village, videos of which have surfaced on social media. At least two Muslims have been injured in the clash, local media reported. Reports of the Masjid being attacked have also emerged.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, although no complaint has been registered by the residents so far, the Raichur police have booked at least 40 unnamed people, following the clash.

In videos that emerged from the site following the clashes, a police officer can be heard saying that permission for celebrations near the mosque had not been given.

People can be seen pelting stone towards the masjid and also to their opposite side.

2 muslims have been hospitalized so far as per sources.

“This happened around 9.30 am on Sunday. But no one is ready to file a complaint,” Hindustan Times quoted a police officer from Raichur.

“Despite SP [the superintendent of police]’s meeting with [the] people [of the area], no one came forward to file a complaint,” said the police.

Sections 107 (security for keeping the peace in other cases) and 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offenses) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) have been applied in the case allowing the police to detain and arrest people for further investigation.