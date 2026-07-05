Karnataka seer ends 33-day Shivayoga Samadhi in Gadag

Gadag: Lakhs of devotees from across Karnataka gathered at Budishwara Math in Antur-Bentur village of Gadag district on Sunday to witness the conclusion of an extraordinary 33-day Shivayoga Samadhi undertaken by Budishwara Math seer Sri Rachoteshwara Swamiji for the welfare of humanity.

The seer emerged from a specially constructed stone sanctum at around 10.30 am after completing an intense period of silence, meditation and penance. As the sanctum doors opened, chants of “Har Har Mahadev” echoed across the Math premises, while devotees showered flowers on the Swamiji and sought his blessings.

According to the Math, Sri Rachoteshwara Swamiji entered the sanctum on June 3 and remained in uninterrupted Shivayoga Samadhi before the Shiva Linga for 33 days. Followers said the penance was dedicated to Lok Kalyana—the welfare of society, peace, prosperity and timely rainfall.

Devotees described the spiritual observance as a remarkable example of yogic discipline. The Math stated that the Swamiji observed complete silence throughout the period and followed a strict spiritual regimen during the penance.

The conclusion of the Samadhi transformed the village into a major spiritual centre, with devotees arriving from Gadag, Dharwad, Bagalkote, Haveri, Koppal, Ballari, Yadgir and other districts. Volunteers made elaborate arrangements to manage the massive crowds and distribute prasadam.

Following his emergence, Sri Rachoteshwara Swamiji was accorded a ceremonial welcome. Panchamruta Abhisheka and special religious rituals were performed before he blessed thousands of devotees waiting patiently for his darshan.

This is not the first time the seer has undertaken such rigorous spiritual austerity. Devotees said he had earlier performed similar Shivayoga Samadhi for world peace and the welfare of humanity. Sunday’s conclusion of the 33-day penance further strengthened the faith of devotees, who viewed the event as a symbol of India’s enduring spiritual traditions and the power of meditation, devotion and selfless prayer.