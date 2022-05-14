Karnataka: Sri Rama Sene calls to demolish ‘illegal’ Churches

Following its demand to place a complete ban on loudspeakers in Karnataka, the Sri Rama Sene on Friday called for the “bulldozing” of illegal Churches across the state.

The right-wing organisation alleged that there was a deliberate attempt to forcefully convert Hindus to Christianity. Rashtra Hindu Sena President, Pramod Muthalik said that he has a compilation of illegal Churches in the state.

Addressing a gathering in Mysore, Muthalik said, “I would request the government to demolish them.” Following the Karnataka government’s decision to ban the use of loudspeakers between 10:00 PM and 6:00 AM, the Rashtra Hindu Sena chief and his workers threatened officials with dire consequences if they failed to implement the order, reported Quint.

Karnataka government conducts Church survey

The BJP-led Karnataka government passed the “anti-conversion bill” in December last year, aimed at getting rid of the menace of religious conversion. Before the passage of the contentious bill, the state government conducted a survey of churches in order to keep a check on “forced conversions” by the Christian community.

One of the earliest orders to conduct a survey of “authorised” and “unauthorised” churches was given on October 16, 2021, by the department of minorities and BC welfare. It is to be noted that on May 9, the Sri Rama Sene, a Hindu extremist organization conducted “Suprabhatam”, Hindu prayer in Mysuru.

The right-wing group threatened Muslims with grave consequences if the minority community carried on with the use of loudspeakers for “Azan”.

(With inputs from PTI)