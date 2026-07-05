Karnataka sub-inspector arrested under POCSO for harassing minor

Karwar: A Sub-Inspector of Manki Police Station, Abhinandan Gowda, has been arrested by the Bhatkal Town Police following allegations of sexually harassing a 16-year-old minor girl.

The case came to light after the victim, a resident of Yellapur, filed a written complaint alleging that the officer had lured her to a lodge in Bhatkal and sexually assaulted her. Taking immediate note of the sensitive matter, the police registered a case under the strict provisions of the POCSO Act and arrested the accused.

Gowda, who hails from Kanakapura in Ramanagara district, was deployed at the Manki station only a few months prior to his arrest.

Community members have called for a fast-tracked, transparent investigation and strict punishment for the perpetrator to restore faith in the justice system.