Karnataka takes bus yatra route to boost startup ecosystem

Bangalore: Karnataka is literally hitting the roads to boost the startup ecosystem in the state on Sunday for the TiE Global Summit (TGS) 2022.

Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) began a memorable bus yatra, titled ‘the Start-up XPRESS’, on Sunday from Bengaluru in preparation for the Global Summit.

The trip in association with TiE Bangalore brings together startup founders and mentors/investors in a 12-hour journey that will end in TGS’ host city, Hyderabad.

“Our focus remains on making significant contributions towards realising a 300-billion-dollar contribution to the digital economy, primarily through an innovation and technology startup ecosystem that generates employment, improves market access, and allows for infrastructure upgrades and policy implementation. The Start-up XPRESS is a microcosm of our attitude and will play a small but influential part in the bigger voyage we’re undertaking,” said B.V. Naidu, Chairman, KDEM.

The bus will make stops at Tumkur and Bellary — two emerging startup clusters — to encourage the ecosystems and shed light on the benefits these regions can expect with future investments.

As many as 25 startup founders have been joined by 25 investors/mentors who will be closely networking and interacting with them to fine-tune their eventual pitches at the showcase event.

The bus ride will provide the founders opportunities to hold detailed discussions with some of the startup industry’s finest leaders and entrepreneurs in a unique, fun environment. Over the course of the trip, founders will undergo peer learning and pitch development activities and receive feedback on their proposals, helping them refine their overall strategies and product pitches at the summit.

This year’s TiE Global Summit is being held between December 12 and 14 in Hyderabad.

“We believe the journey will inform, educate, and open new ideas, not just for the founders but for the ones lending their expertise, too, while leaving a similar effect on the two clusters along the way,” Madan Padaki, President of TiE Bangalore, stated.