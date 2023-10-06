Karnataka to provide Anti-Rabies Vaccine free of cost for all animal bite victims

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Health Department has directed all government hospitals to provide Anti-Rabies Vaccine (ARV) and Rabies Immunoglobulin (RIG) free of cost as per requirement for all animal bite victims, irrespective of APL or BPL card.

A circular issued on Thursday by the state’s Health and Family Welfare Services Commissioner said although Rabies is a fatal disease, timely and appropriate treatment can save lives.

“Elimination of dog-bite mediated rabies by 2030” is the mission of the National Rabies Control Program (NRCP). Rabies has been declared as a Notifiable Disease in Karnataka from December 5, 2022.

In this regard, ARV and RIG, the main stay of treatment to prevent the fatal rabies disease, have been made a part of the annual indent supply by Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation Ltd and sufficient stock has to be maintained in all government hospitals, it said.

“No animal bite victim shall be denied treatment irrespective of their possession of APL/BPL card.

Therefore, it is hereby directed to provide ARV and RIG free of cost as per requirement for all animal bite victims. The Medical Officers are instructed to judiciously use the RIG as per the NRCP recommendations,” the circular added.

According to a recent systematic estimation survey carried out by the city civic body, Bengaluru has a total of 2,79,335 stray dogs.