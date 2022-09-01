Karnataka, UP share strong ties: Yogi Adityanath

Bengaluru: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who visited Bengaluru on Thursday, said that Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh share strong ties.

The UP Chief Minister was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the ‘SDM Kshemavana’, a wellness and naturopathy retreat centre, on the outskirts of the city.

“Veerendra Heggade (BJP Rajya Sabha member) as a Dharmadhikari introduced traditional methods of treatment,” Adityanath said, adding that due to the efforts of Bajrang Bali (referring to Karnataka as the birth place of Lord Hanuman), the ‘Ramsetu’ was built.”

Praising Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for striving for the welfare of the people, Adityanaath said, “Bengaluru, which is known as an IT hub, is now in a position to become a traditional medicine treatment centre. The people of the world have come together through Yoga and a healthy body will lead to greater achievements.”

“Our traditional treatment methods are being carried out in Karnataka. The establishment of Kshemavana in Bengaluru is a boost to the health sector. The power of Yoga was realised during the Covid pandemic,” he added.

Adityanath also said that Bommai is working towards making Karnataka a prosperous and safe state.

Speaking on the occasion, Bommai said that it is a matter of pride that Adityanath has come to visit Karnataka.

“There is a connection between him and Karnataka. Gurus have a sacred position in our religion and society. Adityanath has shown that even a Yogi could be an efficient administrator. Under his rule, anti-people forces are not spared while the virtuous people are protected,” Bommai said.