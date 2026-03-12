Kate Winslet in talks to star in ‘Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum’

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Kate Winslet is moving from one fantasy land to another.

The actor, who just recently reunited with her “Titanic” director James Cameron for “Avatar: Fire and Ash,” is in talks to star in “Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum”.

Winslet will join Andy Serkis in the movie, who is directing and reprising his popular role from the original Peter Jackson trilogy, reported Variety.

Warner Bros. hasn’t confirmed who will appear in the upcoming film, but Elijah Wood and Ian McKellen are reportedly reprising their roles as Frodo Baggins and Gandalf, respectively.

Jackson, who originally adapted the J. R. R. Tolkien’s novel for the big screen, is producing the film with his creative partners Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens.

“The Hunt for Gollum” also reunites Winslet with Jackson after they last worked together in 1994’s “Heavenly Creatures.”

The film is slated to release in theaters on Dec. 17, 2027. The story details are not out yet but it is most likely set between the events of “The Hobbit” and “The Fellowship of the Ring.”

Both “Lord of the Rings” and its prequel series “The Hobbit” were major box office hits.