Katrina Kaif attacked online for ‘weight gain’, fans defend her

Mumbai: Katrina Kaif’s latest public appearance has become the talk of social media, but not entirely for the right reasons. The actress attended the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with husband Vicky Kaushal, where her changed appearance attracted several unsolicited comments online.

Katrina looked elegant in a pastel-green Anarkali paired with a colourful embroidered dupatta, statement jewellery and a red bindi. While many fans praised her graceful traditional look, others compared her recent pictures with photographs from the earlier years of her career.

However, fans were quick to shut down the trolling and questioned why the actress was still expected to look like her younger self. Several users also reminded critics that Katrina recently embraced motherhood and that changes in a woman’s body after pregnancy are completely natural.

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The debate soon shifted from Katrina’s appearance to the unrealistic beauty standards imposed on female celebrities. Fans argued that ageing and motherhood should not invite constant scrutiny, especially when the actress appeared happy and confident during the celebrations.

Katrina and Vicky welcomed their first child in November 2025. Since then, the actress has maintained a relatively low profile, making her appearance at the Ambani celebration even more special for her admirers.