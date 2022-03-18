Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s first Holi after wedding

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 18th March 2022 4:26 pm IST
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's first Holi after wedding
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's first holi with Kaushal's family (Instagram)

Mumbai: One of the most beloved couples of B-town, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, are celebrating the joyous festival of Holi with their family.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, Katrina shared pictures from her family-style Holi celebrations, featuring her with Vicky, his parents Sham and Veena Kaushal along with his brother and actor Sunny Kaushal.

Vicky and Katrina exchanged vows in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021.

On the work front, Vicky will be seen in director Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan and Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Sam Bahadur’. Katrina has ‘Tiger 3’ in her kitty with co-star Salman Khan.

