Katy Perry shares how Justin Trudeau ‘transformed’ her life

Los Angeles: Singer-songwriter Katy Perry has undergone transformation, and she has credited her beau Justin Trudeau for the same.

The 41-year-old singer started dating the former Canadian Prime Minister in 2025, following her high-profile split from Orlando Bloom, reports ‘Female First UK’.

She has now opened up about their romance, explaining how Justin has changed her life. During an appearance on the Unfamous podcast, Katy shared, “I have love in my life now. That’s transformed me. You think when The Beatles say, ‘All you need is love’, it’s a cliche? Clichés are clichés for a reason”.

“It’s like you don’t know until you have your baby how beautiful that experience is and how it transforms you”, she added.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Katy shared that her split from Orlando, her former fiance, hit her really hard. However, Katy feels she’s learned some valuable lessons from her own heartache.

She said, “I don’t typically feel like a victim, you can hear it in my songs (that) I don’t resonate with that, but last year was pretty tough. It would have been easy for me to fall into that weird victim triangle. So, instead of falling into ‘woe is me’, I was just like, ‘Let’s just feel this f pain, let’s feel this anger and let’s move on. Let’s learn from it also. Let’s get some feedback from it’”.

Katy has now come to terms with her break-up from Orlando, and she’s subsequently adjusted her own boundaries.

The singer said, “You know what it is? It’s really boundaries (of) boundaries within yourself, and then when to boil it even further down, it’s just self-respect. It’s just love for yourself. If you don’t have boundaries, you may need to look at that or peel yourself out of it. That’s what I’ve been doing is peeling myself out of all the conditioning”.

Meanwhile, a source previously admitted that Katy was caught off-guard by her romance with Justin.