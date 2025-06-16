Kavitha launches political training for youth, women and students

Hyderabad: BRS MLC and Telangana Jagruthi President Kalvakuntla Kavitha announced that Telangana Jagruthi will soon become a political training platform aimed at empowering youth, women, and students who have no political background.

Speaking at her residence after unveiling the poster for the new initiative titled “LEADER”, Kavitha said the programme is designed to prepare a new generation of responsible political leaders. She stressed the need for increased youth participation to ensure cleaner and more effective politics.

Kavitha, daughter of BRS chief and former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, said Telangana Jagruthi will conduct three-day training sessions every month across the state. The first session will begin in July in Hyderabad, followed by similar workshops in all districts from August onwards.

Encouraging young people, students, and women to take part, she said the sessions will focus on practical political knowledge. Topics will include the responsibilities of elected representatives from village sarpanches to Members of Parliament on how to identify public issues, resolve them, and mobilize development funds.

Kavitha also reaffirmed that Telangana Jagruthi will fight for 42% reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in local body elections.

Highlighting the upcoming assembly and parliamentary elections, she stresses the importance of preparing capable women leaders. With the Women’s Reservation Act providing 33% representation for women, she said it’s essential to equip them with leadership skills and political knowledge.

With delimitation expected to raise the number of assembly constituencies in Telangana to 153, Kavitha underlined the need for well-informed and committed political leaders to take the state forward.