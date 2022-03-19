KCR reluctant to increase electricity tariff in Telangana

Hyderabad: After the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept the Punjab assembly election with the promise of providing 300 free electricity, free water supply, free education, and corporate style medical facility, the political scenario in Telangana is changing fast and in this background, the Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is reluctant to increase the electricity tariff in the state.

KCR is hesitant whether to give his approval for the increase in electricity tariff or not. The electricity tariff is expected to increase from April 1.

The DISCOM has informed the Telangana state regulatory Commission that the increase in electricity tariff is necessary. The commission is busy taking the people’s opinions and seeking clarification on the objections raised by them.

Most of the opposition parties are against the increase in electricity tariffs in the state. The state government is still undecided on this issue.