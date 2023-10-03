KCR wanted to join NDA, asked for help in GHMC polls: PM Modi

Hyderabad: As elections approach the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stepped onto the battlefield to strengthen the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state.

In his public meeting at Nizamabad on Tuesday, October 3, launching a scathing attack on KCR, he claimed that the latter had showered so much love on him until he denied him a space in the NDA.

“KCR used to welcome me with beautiful garlands. But after I turned him down when pleaded with me to be part of the NDA and help him win the GHMC elections, he was enraged. I denied it stating that his exploits aren’t infamous,” said Modi.

Attacking the BRS further, he accused them of Parivaarvaad and corruption.

“KCR, on another occasion had come to Delhi to tell me that he was tired and was handing over the reins to his son KTR. On which I countered him and said that only the people of Telangana would decide who would run the state,” said Modi, claiming that since then KCR has not been able to face him.

Stating that the Union government has allocated money for various developmental projects in the state, he accused the BRS of looting the funds of the people of Telangana.

“The Center has done everything it can for the state and allocated a lot of money. But BRS has looted as much as they could from it. In a democracy like India, people must be valued not those who reflect favouritism. They have turned loktantra into loot-tantra. Praja tantra into parivaar-tantra,” said Modi.

Modi attacks Congress

Modi did not fail to attack his favourite rivals, accusing Congress of colluding with the BRS party, he asked the people of Telangana to be wary of the grand old party. “They have signed a contract with the BRS to split the vote bank and the BRS has broken its treasury open for the same.”

He further alleged that the BRS backed the Congress in Karnataka and helped them win the elections, offering them the money they looted from the people of Telangana.

He also criticised the Congress’ moto of jitni aabadi, utha haq demand to give people rights based on their population

Following the release of the caste-based census released by the Bihar government, the Congress has been reiterating its demand that the greater the population, the greater the rights.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the census has revealed that OBC, Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribes (ST) are 84 per cent in the state and therefore it is important to know the caste statistics of India.

However, Modi countered the opposition, saying the largest population in the country is the poor and their welfare is his goal.

“If Congress is demanding this, they must clarify if it is against the minority in the country and the people of the South because this idea backstabs the groups,” he said.

This is Modi’s second visit to Telangana in three days after he sounded the poll bugle in Palumuru, Mahabubnagar on Sunday, October 1.

In his Palumuru public meeting, he launched scathing attacks on the ruling party, (BRS) and its ally, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). “Development has come to a halt in Telangana due to these two family parties. They are known for corruption and commission. Their only formula is family. Party of the family, by the family, and for the family,” said Modi.

Although he didn’t explicitly mention names, his reference was to the car (the election symbol of BRS). The Prime Minister implied that the AIMIM, led by Asaduddin Owaisi, had a significant influence over the ruling establishment.

He also announced key projects in the state, including the setup of the National Turmeric Board in Nizamabad and the Sammakka Saarakka Central Tribal University in Mulugu. The tribal university will be set up for Rs 900 crore, he added.

The demand for the National Turmeric Board and a central tribal university have been political boiling points between the ruling BRS and the BJP.