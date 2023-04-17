KCR’s special strategy for Goshamahal, Huzurabad, Dubbak assembly constituencies

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister and BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao is gearing up for a hat-trick in Telangana and is planning to win the BJP’s all three assembly constituencies.

According to sources, KCR has decided to set a target of winning 100 seats for the assembly elections and preparing the election strategy. In view of the tense situation at the national and state level from the BJP, KCR has started planning to capture all three existing seats of the BJP in the Telangana Assembly so that the state can become free from the BJP’s influence.

Sources said KCR has focussed on Goshamahal, Huzurabad, and Dubbak assembly constituencies represented by Raja Singh, Eatala Rajender, and Raghunandan Rao. In the by-elections, the BJP wrested Dubbak and Huzurabad seats from the BRS, while Raja Singh won in Goshamahal. KCR wants the pink flag to be hoisted on the three assembly segments somehow. Separate teams are being formed for the three assembly constituencies. KCR says the main objective is to deprive the BJP of representation in the state assembly.

Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh who is known for his hate speeches was suspended from BJP for blasphemy and has not been reinstated till date.

Police had sent Raja Singh to jail under the PD Act but the court granted him conditional bail. To focus on Goshamahal, KCR has appointed Nand Kishore Vyas as in-charge who is likely to contest the upcoming assembly elections on a BRS ticket. In 2018, Prem Singh Rathore was the BRS candidate who got 44,000 votes.

In Huzurabad, MLC P Kaushik Reddy has been instructed to be ready for the contest to defeat Eatala Rajender. After being expelled from the BRS, E. Rajendra joined the BJP and won the by-election. It is said that Kaushik Reddy will be fielded against him.

Medak MP K Prabhakar Reddy is likely to contest against Raghunandan Rao in Dubbak. The chief minister has directed Prabhakar Reddy to focus on Dubbak. It remains to be seen to what extent KCR, who dreams of a hat-trick of power in Telangana, will be able to capture all three BJP seats.