Kejriwal levelling allegations on Centre, PM to hide own mistakes: Delhi BJP

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, accusing him of creating a row over the city government’s budget for “cheap publicity” and to hide his own mistakes.

Addressing a press conference here, Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva said Kejriwal was levelling allegations at the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to divert attention from the corruption charges faced by the city government.

“The Kejriwal government sat on the clarifications sought by the Ministry of Home Affairs for three days and then blamed the Centre for stopping the budget,” Sachdeva said.

Kejriwal on Monday alleged that the Centre had stopped the budget presentation of his government.

The Delhi budget, which was to be tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday, requires prior approval from the Centre. The Centre finally approved the budget, paving way for its tabling in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Addressing the Assembly earlier in the day, Kejriwal assailed the Centre and the LG office, saying the whole issue was raised by them for ego satisfaction that Delhi government bows down to them.

“We replied to their queries and no other change was made in the budget and now it has been approved. This shows that the whole thing was created for ego satisfaction,” he said.

Sachdeva said the outburst of Kejriwal and use of “derogatory” words by him in the Assembly showed he was “frustrated” and was trying to divert attention from “corruption” of his government.

He didn’t tell why his government sat over the budget file for three days and did not send it to the LG earlier.

“The file was sent to the LG at 9.30 PM on Monday and within next 12 hours it was cleared by the Centre,” he said.

This shows that Kejriwal is only trying to defame the central government by doing “low level politics” and levelling “baseless” allegations, he alleged.