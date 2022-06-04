Kejriwal to attend AAP’s Grand Tiranga Yatra in Mehsana on June 6

Surat: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will take part in the ‘Grand Tiranga Yatra’ being organised by the Gujarat chapter of AAP in Mehsana on June 6, the party’s state unit chief Gopal Italia said on Saturday.

“People of Gujarat are tired of voting for the BJP and the Congress, but they had to do so as there was no strong alternative or trustworthy leader. This time, however, the Aam Aadmi Party is extending its presence across Gujarat in full force,” Italia said.

The 182-member Gujarat Assembly will go to the polls at the end of this year.

Italia said, “For the past 20 days, the Aam Aadmi Party has been conducting the ‘Parivartan Yatra’ across Gujarat. The Parivartan Yatra, which began on May 15, will end on June 5. Arvind Kejriwal is visiting Gujarat to spread the concept of ‘Parivartan’.”

Informing the people about Kejriwal’s schedule, Italia said, “Arvind Kejriwal will arrive at the Ahmedabad Airport on June 6 at 3 pm. From there he will go straight to the Mehsana Circuit House. After a short stop at the Circuit House, he will set out to take part in the Grand Tiranga Yatra organised by the Gujarat chapter of AAP at 5:30 pm.

“He will lead the Yatra from the Mahatma Gandhi Municipal Shopping Centre, and will address the public during the procession. After the completion of the Yatra, he will leave for the Ahmedabad Airport after a brief halt at the Mehsana Circuit House.”

The Gujarat AAP leader added, “The BJP is terrified of AAP’s growing popularity in the state. As a result, they are turning to vandalism, taking down our posters, banners and flags, denying permission for rallies, and filing bogus FIRs against our workers in order to intimidate them.

“We are honest AAP warriors, thus we are not afraid of the BJP’s low-class acts. We will not back down. The people of Gujarat have extended a great deal of support to AAP, thus a change is a certain conclusion. Gujarat’s citizens have resolved to effect change in areas such as education, health, power, water, agriculture, employment and governance.”