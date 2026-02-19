Kerala: 23-year-old Dalit priest resigns citing caste discrimination

Vishnu said he was drawn towards priesthood because of his love for Sanatan Dharma.

Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 19th February 2026 10:26 pm IST
Hindu priest
Representational Image

A 23-year-old Dalit priest in Kerala resigned from his post, alleging caste discrimination, threats and false complaints against him.

PR Vishnu initially served as a part-time priest in a temple in Malikampeedika Vathurakkavu Temple in Alangad, Ernakulam.

He cleared a written test and interview conducted by the Travancore Devaswom Recruitment Board, and replaced the regular priest after four months.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Vishnu said he was drawn towards priesthood because of his love for Sanatan Dharma. But ever since his appointment, he claims there have been deliberate attempts to paint him as a thief.

“I was shocked to know that the gold jewellery on the idol was removed and replaced with fake ones. I had a doubt and consulted a goldsmith to check the quality of the jewellery on the idol. I had a narrow escape from being branded a thief,” he said.

Vishnu’s father is a daily wage labourer and mother is a homemaker. The young priest said that even his family is not spared.

In his police complaint, he has accused members linked to the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-affiliated Devaswom Employees Confederation for the intimidating work environment.

State president of the Devaswom Employees Confederation, Prajith Kumar, said the organisation would not tolerate any caste discrimination against priests appointed by the TDB commissioner and warned of action against staff who allegedly humiliated Vishnu.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 19th February 2026 10:26 pm IST

