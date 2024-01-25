Kerala: 62-year-old Muslim activist held for solo protest against Babri demolition

A senior citizen was arrested by the Kerala police on January 22 for protesting against the demolition of the 16-century Babri Masjid, which was razed down by a Hindutva mob on December 6, 1992.

Six-two-year-old Muhammad Salim, fondly known as Ottayal Salim (one-man army) is well known for his solo protests against the Hindutva organisations especially the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Also Read 11 arrested for waving saffron flag in UP mosque

On January 22, the day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was inaugurating Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Salim held a placard of Babri Masjid’s photo at the Vazhimukku Junction of Athiyannoor village in Thiruvananthapuram, educating the public that the Ram Mandir was built on the ruins of a masjid, another place of worship.

He livestreamed his protest on Facebook to reach maximum viewership. The Neyyattinkara police station soon registered a suo moto case against Salim under Section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot, If rioting be committed).

“I only came to know through the media that a case has been registered against me by Neyyattinkara police station. So far there has been no communication from the police. I was protesting because democratic secular-minded people like us can never accept the Ram Lalla idol Pran Pratishtha which was held on the ruins of the demolished Babri Masjid,” Salim was quoted by Maktoob Media.

He said he had no intention to disrupt the traffic and held his protest peacefully, “I only asked the Muslims to protest by reciting the Holy Quran and other democratic secular people to observe the day as black day. People in the junction listened to me and did not register any protest against me. A home guard on duty was recording my speech which only lasted less than 4 minutes. He might have forwarded it to superiors. I also came to know that two police jeeps arrived there after I left the area.”

He was arrested later.

‘No god can be seated on the ruins of another’

“No god can be seated in the temple which is constructed by demolishing democracy. My speech had no intention to cause unrest and it was never provoking or instigating a riot. If the police and government are planning to silence me, they will be futile. I will strongly resist Hindutva fascism,” he said.

Salim is not associated with any political party. However, he stresses that members of the Sang Parivar provocate by bursting crackers in Pazhayada Lane near Shaligothra Street mainly a Muslim-dominated area.

Salim often participates in protests that are against anti-democracy. He was actively involved in the controversial Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Locals demand Salim’s release

As soon as news of Salim’s arrest spread, locals demanded the senior citizen be released immediately. Criticising the Kerala government they feel the ruling CPI (M) party is adopting the same tactic when compared to BJP-run states – to shut voices of dissent.

“My demand is to fight for democracy and secularism. I don’t care about the police case charged against me. I will be there for people among the anti-fascist front against Sangh Parivar till my death,” Salim added.